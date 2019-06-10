Wells Fargo & Co Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $41.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 232,463 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

