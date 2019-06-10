Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stake Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,257 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,383,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,895 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 3,050,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after buying an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Welbilt by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,193,000 after buying an additional 329,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,020. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

