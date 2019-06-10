Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) & Newpark Resources (OTCMKTS:NR) Head to Head Contrast

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Newpark Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.01 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.08 Newpark Resources $946.55 million 0.68 $32.28 million $0.41 17.32

Newpark Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International. Weatherford International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newpark Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Newpark Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Newpark Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53% Newpark Resources 2.83% 6.29% 3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and Newpark Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Newpark Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Newpark Resources has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.06%. Given Newpark Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Risk & Volatility

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newpark Resources has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats Weatherford International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Mats and Integrated Services segment offers composite mat rental, construction, and related site services to customers in various markets, including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

