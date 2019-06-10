Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.78. 36,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,723. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

