Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.99. 20,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,577. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

