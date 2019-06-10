Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,712,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,121,000 after acquiring an additional 298,763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 920,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 205,821 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 130,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In related news, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $19.84. 26,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,650. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

