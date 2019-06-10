Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 325,930 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 325,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577,000. Mellanox Technologies makes up 10.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1,374.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $473,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLNX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,232. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/vivaldi-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-325930-mellanox-technologies-ltd-nasdaqmlnx.html.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.