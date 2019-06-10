Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Viewray were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Viewray by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.75) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viewray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

VRAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 240,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Viewray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $809.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.16% and a negative net margin of 139.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

