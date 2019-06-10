Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 23.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. 64,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.77. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

