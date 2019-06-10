Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $206,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $414,682,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after buying an additional 1,672,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 712,290.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,082,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,202,000 after buying an additional 1,082,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after buying an additional 1,054,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

