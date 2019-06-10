Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-nysearcavwo-shares-sold-by-csenge-advisory-group.html.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.