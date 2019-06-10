Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 340,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.87 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

