Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $106.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,706,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. 3,136,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $122.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

