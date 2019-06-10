Vail Resorts, Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.96.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $237.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.17 EPS.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total transaction of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.