USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $339.97 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $339.97 million and $89.54 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00012588 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinEx, SouthXchange and Korbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.07 or 0.03081899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00103258 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027468 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 340,740,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,620,869 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, CPDAX, CoinEx, FCoin, Kucoin, Korbit, SouthXchange, Coinsuper and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.