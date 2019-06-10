US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 812.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 147,874 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

FWONK opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.27 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

