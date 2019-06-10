US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,747,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,308,000 after purchasing an additional 274,189 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BCE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,433,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,709,000 after acquiring an additional 890,742 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,843,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BCE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,781,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,882,000 after acquiring an additional 988,906 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in BCE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,177,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,414,000 after acquiring an additional 493,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $46.85 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

