Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of UVE stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.59 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,036 shares in the company, valued at $15,116,483.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,694,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/universal-insurance-holdings-inc-nyseuve-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.