United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3,011.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 769.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 577,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,488,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,737,000 after acquiring an additional 448,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,386,000 after acquiring an additional 403,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.51%.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

