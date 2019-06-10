Unification (UND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $239,270.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $239,270.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Over the last week, Unification has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,655,988 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

