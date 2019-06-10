U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 724,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.73. 1,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.91. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $74.98 and a one year high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.07 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

