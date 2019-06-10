Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 20,724 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, VP Kara Lynn Sprague sold 678 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $102,771.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,968.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $589,011.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,502.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,168 shares of company stock worth $1,546,472. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.05. 116,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,549. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.03 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 39.13%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.99.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

