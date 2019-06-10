Tudor Pickering Lowers ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Hold

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $5.32 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.69 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.78%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

