Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 753,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 727,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. 3,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $149.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $434,432.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Harvey sold 6,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $229,946.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,861 shares of company stock valued at $351,659 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

