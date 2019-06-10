Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,761 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 29,654 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $572,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $185,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

