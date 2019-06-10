TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $237,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG stock traded up $5.63 on Monday, hitting $474.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,447. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.36 and a 12-month high of $489.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total transaction of $7,793,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,666 shares of company stock worth $16,931,163 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $476.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/transdigm-group-incorporated-nysetdg-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.