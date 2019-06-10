Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475,712 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $54,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,979,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,140,000 after purchasing an additional 411,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,675.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $3,967,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $56.70 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5511 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

