TOP Reaches One Day Volume of $4.50 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00400808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.02393339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00154311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000823 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,601,806,720 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

