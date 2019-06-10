Timothy J. Cesarek Purchases 25,000 Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) insider Timothy J. Cesarek purchased 25,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.78. Gevo Inc has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 101.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 4,086.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Gevo by 596.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gevo by 596.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,461 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Gevo by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth $67,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Gevo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

