Tierion Market Cap Hits $14.21 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Tierion has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00399042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.02387456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00153655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000840 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

