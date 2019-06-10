Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up to $55.24

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.85, but opened at $55.24. Thor Industries shares last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 2113296 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

