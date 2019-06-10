TheStreet Lowers Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.68. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

