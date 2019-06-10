Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $12.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $313.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.92.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $283.12. 13,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

