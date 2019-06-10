The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

WU opened at $20.15 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

