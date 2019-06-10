The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $62,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivaNova by 19.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,140. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $144,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

