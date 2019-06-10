The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $53.65 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entergy were worth $53,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,553,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,750,000 after buying an additional 645,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $2,970,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,432 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.07. 12,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $53.65 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-has-53-65-million-stake-in-entergy-co-nyseetr.html.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.