Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4,800.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,698,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $141,059,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,238,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,126 shares of company stock worth $38,154,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of SQ traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.98. 3,425,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,850. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,549.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 3.40. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

