Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,413.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,456,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $846,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. 362,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,095. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.84.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

