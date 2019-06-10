Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees Sells 9,000 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $2,291,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,109.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TDY opened at $251.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $189.35 and a 1 year high of $260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.30 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,492,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,054,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $753,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,164,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 535,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/teledyne-technologies-incorporated-nysetdy-evp-jason-vanwees-sells-9000-shares.html.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.