Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Tecogen stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.13. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecogen in the first quarter valued at about $2,832,000. THB Asset Management lifted its position in Tecogen by 15.2% during the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 374,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in Tecogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecogen by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tecogen during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

