TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $16.79 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Haverty Furniture Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $85,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

