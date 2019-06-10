TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 493,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $54.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/td-asset-management-inc-grows-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-nysearcaveu.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.