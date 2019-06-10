TCW Group Inc. Has $48.10 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,661 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $48,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 221.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 975.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,381. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 40,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,005. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.31.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

