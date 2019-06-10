TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $113,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,718. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In related news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 4,700 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $512,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $2,993,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,004. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/tcw-group-inc-decreases-position-in-zoetis-inc-nysezts.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.