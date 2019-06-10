Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Perrigo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perrigo by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,433,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,191,000 after buying an additional 975,468 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Perrigo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.02 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

