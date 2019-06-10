Swiss National Bank Has $18.08 Million Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $37,331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,131,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 884,858 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,564.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 883,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 13,978,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,390,000 after purchasing an additional 682,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 2.01. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.81 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

