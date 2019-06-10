SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Position Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after buying an additional 793,283 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 296,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $419,216.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,203.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,395,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,332 shares of company stock worth $3,177,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. 312,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

