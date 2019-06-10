SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $328.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 215,000 shares of company stock worth $920,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

