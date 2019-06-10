Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne Sells 17,730 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$949,264.20.

SLF stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 255,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 483.92 and a quick ratio of 451.94. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of C$43.13 and a 1-year high of C$55.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$11.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.4399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

