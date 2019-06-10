Steven Guberman Sells 4,434 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Guberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get US Foods alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Steven Guberman sold 23,043 shares of US Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $843,834.66.

NYSE USFD opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Steven Guberman Sells 4,434 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/steven-guberman-sells-4434-shares-of-us-foods-holding-corp-nyseusfd-stock.html.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.